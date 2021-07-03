AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.33. 315,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

