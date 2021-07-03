AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,639 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

MMS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. 263,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

