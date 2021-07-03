AGF Investments LLC Sells 3,809 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after buying an additional 151,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NJR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 319,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,011. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

