AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after buying an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,850 shares of company stock worth $5,092,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

