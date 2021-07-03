AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGF.B. CIBC raised their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.60.

AGF.B stock opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.68. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

