Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Shares of AGIO opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,556,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

