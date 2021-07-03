AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

