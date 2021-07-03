Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,466. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.86 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

