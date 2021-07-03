Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9,524.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 280,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

