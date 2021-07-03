Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$754.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.58.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

