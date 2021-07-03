Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$23.50 at National Bankshares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$754.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.30.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.