Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$23.50 at National Bankshares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$754.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.30.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
See Also: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.