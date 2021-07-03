Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.17.

AIN stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Albany International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

