Alchemint Standards Market Capitalization Reaches $125,592.26 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $125,592.26 and $22.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00044316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.23 or 0.99882965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

