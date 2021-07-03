Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. 16,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

