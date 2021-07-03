Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

V opened at $238.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.71. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

