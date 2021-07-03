Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
V opened at $238.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.71. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
