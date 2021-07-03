Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $142,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $532,415.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.