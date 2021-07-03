Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.51 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

