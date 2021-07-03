Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

