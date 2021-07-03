Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce $607.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.68 million and the lowest is $565.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $770.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after buying an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after buying an additional 517,941 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,239,000 after buying an additional 191,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter.

ATI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 518,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,791. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

