Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.31. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 87,376 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALLM)

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on technologies in the renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technologies sectors. It also holds license to the patented technology Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS 2.0), a mechanical/chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.