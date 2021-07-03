Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Buys 55 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Christopher Samuel bought 73 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £703.72 ($919.41).

ATST stock opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.17) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 975.01. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 768.99 ($10.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,012 ($13.22). The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.