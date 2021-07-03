Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $16,727,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78,443 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 325.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 155,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.