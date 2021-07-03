Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $219,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

