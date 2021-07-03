Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

