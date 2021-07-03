Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.