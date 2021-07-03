Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,749. The company has a market capitalization of $776.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

