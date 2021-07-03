Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $636.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

