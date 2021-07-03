Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $4.51 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $102.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.