Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

GOOG stock opened at $2,574.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,428.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,576.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

