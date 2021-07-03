AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

KMT stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.