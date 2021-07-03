AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $410.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

