AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

TDS opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.