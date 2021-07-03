AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.