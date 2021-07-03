AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

