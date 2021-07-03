AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Sprout Social by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sprout Social by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

SPT opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,697 shares of company stock valued at $16,535,285 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

