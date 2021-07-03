AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,467,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

