Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ALTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

