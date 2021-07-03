Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

ALTA stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

