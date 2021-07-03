Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ALVRQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Alvarion has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9Â-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

