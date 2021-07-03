Amalgamated Bank Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

