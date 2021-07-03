Amalgamated Bank Has $615,000 Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.90 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $3,833,233. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

