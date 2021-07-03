Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

