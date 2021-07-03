Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEIS stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.89.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.