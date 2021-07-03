Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,331,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $603.10 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $289.95 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

