Amalgamated Bank Sells 344 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $503,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $356,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $974,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,683 shares of company stock worth $4,953,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

