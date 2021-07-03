Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Trading Up 5.7%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.06 and last traded at $258.99. 5,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 229,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

