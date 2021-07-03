American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

American Express stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.