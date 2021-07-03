American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $912.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

