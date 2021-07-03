Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 2,769.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 335,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Athersys by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 57,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 937,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,345. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

