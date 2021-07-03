Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.36. 3,665,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

